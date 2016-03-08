Bologna look to sign Inter full back in January transfer window
12 December at 18:15Bologna are looking to sign Inter left back Federico Dimarco in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to strengthen their left back role, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoblu, under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic, are looking for a low-cost full back in January, due to the need to strengthen the full back role and help the squad remain competitive in the final six months of the season. Currently 12th in the league after 15 games, the Inter man has been identified due to his outside role at the Milanese club as well as the lack of competition for the player.
So far this season Dimarco has only made one appearance for the Nerazzurri, under the guidance of coach Antonio Conte. He played seven minutes as a right back in the Nerazzurri’s 3-0 win over Torino last month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments