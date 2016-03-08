Bologna managing director: 'Sinisa is one of us, we are a family'

20 July at 13:25
Bologna managing director Claudio Fenucci has given his support to Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is continuing his recovery from leukemia.

In an interview that Fenucci gave the sidelines to the fans from the Castelrotto retreat, he said: "Sinisa is one of us. We are a family, sporty and very cohesive and it goes without saying that the news concerning the coach he said that this was not a retreat like the others.

"Above all from a human point of view, I was in Montreal when we heard the news and we all had the same reaction: Sinisa is there and will stay with us and with each of us it will be up to the task of pulling out something more to ensure that we do not have to worry.

"This is because the bond is special and even Bologna and Bologna are special: let's compact and move forward together more than ever."

Mihajlovic has begun his treatment from leukemia and his chemotherapy began two days, as confirmed by the rossoblu in an official media statement.

 

