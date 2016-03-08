Bologna, Mihajlovic finishes second round of treatment, hopes to be present against Juventus
09 October at 13:15Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic left the Sant'Orsola Hospital after completing the second round of treatment for his leukaemia, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old Serbian will now stay in Rome for about ten days with his family and he is hoping that he’ll be able to attend the club’s next game against Juventus in Turin after the international break.
The game is set to be played on the evening of 19th October and Mihajlovic is incredibly keen to be on the side-lines for the game, but there are multiple factors that determine whether it’s safe for the coach or not.
First his blood values will have to be tested, before consulting a doctor. Then the weather conditions must be acceptable, so that the coach won’t be forced to stay outside during cold temperatures. If these things go in his favour, then Mihajlovic will be present for his team in one of the toughest games of their season.
Apollo Heyes
