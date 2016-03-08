Bologna, Mihajlovic: 'I'm rooting for Salvini and I hope Lega win in Emilia-Romagna'
22 January at 13:00Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic revealed in an interview with Italian newspaper Resto del Carlino (via Calciomercato.com) today that he is a supporter of Lega and their leader Matteo Salvini.
"I'm rooting for him and I hope he can win in Emilia-Romagna with Lucia Borgonzoni. We met the other day. It was a more than pleasant meeting. He's my friend, we've known each other for many years, since Milan. I like his strength, his grit, he's a fighter. Matteo is a tough guy, he does what great people do in football: if he promises, he keeps his promise. That's what great men do in sport and politics.”
The Bologna coach then discussed why he is a supporter of the right-wing party.
“Change for a change is not necessary. I can only say that I have been in Italy since 1992 and even if it is not my country of origin, it is as if it has become one. And, since then, I find Italy worse. So, you have to have ideas and the strength to improve.”
Bologna are currently 12th in the league table after 20 games, winning two of their last five games. The Rossoblu decided to stick by Mihajlovic last year, when he revealed his cancer diagnosis. Whilst the coach has continued the lead the team well, he is unable to be on the bench for every game due to health concerns.
Lega are fighting in the Emilia-Romagna regional election, hoping to displace current incumbent Stefano Bonaccini, who is a member of the centre-left Democratic Party. In November of last year almost 15,000 people gathered in Piazza Maggiore to protest against Salvini and Lega. The region is one of the most left-wing regions in the country and so a victory for Lega here would be incredibly important.
