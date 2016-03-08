Bologna, Mihajlovic: 'Juve? They played youth squad players, it's not fair'

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wasn't very pleased with Juventus as he spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) on the matter, here is what he had to say:



' Juve vs Spal? Well many people will agree with what I have to say and many others won't. If you play against Juve with all of their starters good. If Juve rest most of their starters but play their top substitutes this is also okay but to face a Juve team who played youth squad players or Serie C players, I don't think this is fair for the other teams who are in a relegation race with Spal. If I was the Spal coach, I would've told myself: 'Wow this is a great opportunity, we have to win...'. I don't think this is fair at all for the others teams as I've said. Juve have so much depth, I didn't like the fact that they used youth team players. Even so, I know they don't really care about this as they have their objectives. That's Italian football for you, there is always controversy...'. More to come on the matter...