Bologna, Mihajlovic smiling in photo with wife ahead of SPAL game

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s wife Arianna posted a photo of the couple on Instagram this morning showing the 50-year-old smiling and in good spirits. The Croatian manager was released from hospital two days ago after receiving another round of treatment for his leukaemia and will be on the sidelines tonight for the Rossoblu’s first home game of the season against SPAL, after the team drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona on the road last weekend. His wife, Arianna, wrote the following: “Count the flowers in your garden, never the leaves fall.”Apollo Heyes