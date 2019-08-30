Bologna, Mihajlovic smiling in photo with wife ahead of SPAL game

30 August at 16:00
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s wife Arianna posted a photo of the couple on Instagram this morning showing the 50-year-old smiling and in good spirits. The Croatian manager was released from hospital two days ago after receiving another round of treatment for his leukaemia and will be on the sidelines tonight for the Rossoblu’s first home game of the season against SPAL, after the team drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona on the road last weekend. His wife, Arianna, wrote the following: “Count the flowers in your garden, never the leaves fall.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Conta i fiori del tuo giardino , mai le foglie che cadono

A post shared by Arianna Rapaccioni Mihajlovic (@ariannamihajlovic) on


Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
Spal

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.