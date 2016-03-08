Bologna, Mihajlovic will receive three new players in January
26 November at 16:45Bologna are set to purchase three new players in January in order to strengthen the club’s squad, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has identified three areas of the pitch that need reinforcements. Starting in midfield, the Rossoblu are keen on 21-year-old Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, currently playing for Vélez Sarsfield in his native country. The club are also looking for a new central defender and a new striker.
Apollo Heyes
