Bologna, Mihajlovic will receive three new players in January

26 November at 16:45
Bologna are set to purchase three new players in January in order to strengthen the club’s squad, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has identified three areas of the pitch that need reinforcements. Starting in midfield, the Rossoblu are keen on 21-year-old Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, currently playing for Vélez Sarsfield in his native country. The club are also looking for a new central defender and a new striker.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.