Bologna: Milan and Lazio monitoring Vignato

18 December at 12:40
According to Il Corriere dello Sport and reported by calciomercato, Bologna is close to achieving the purchase of Chievo Verona 2000 class midfielder Emanuel Vignato. 

The youngster is now also in the sights of Lazio, Milan and Bayern Monaco, the Italian-Brazilian footballer is ready to be bought by the rossoblùs for 2 million euros in January (he has a contract expiring in June 2020), which will let him finish the season with the clover jersey. 

Anthony Privetera

