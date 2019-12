Bologna: Milan and Lazio monitoring Vignato

According to Il Corriere dello Sport and reported by calciomercato , Bologna is close to achieving the purchase of Chievo Verona 2000 class midfielder Emanuel Vignato.The youngster is now also in the sights of Lazio, Milan and Bayern Monaco, the Italian-Brazilian footballer is ready to be bought by the rossoblùs for 2 million euros in January (he has a contract expiring in June 2020), which will let him finish the season with the clover jersey.Anthony Privetera