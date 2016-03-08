Fair play @ASRomaEN, this commitment to banter even extends to the pitch now. #BolognaRoma — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) 23 settembre 2018

After winning their first match of the Serie A campaign against Roma 2-0, Bologna are thoroughly enjoying their success which was also transmitted to the field of social media, in particular, Twitter.The English account of the club for the capital tweeted the full-time result, with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction in the replies, but one reply stood out, and it was a tweet from their opponents Bologna.The reply said: “Fair play @ASRomaEN, this commitment to banter even extends to the pitch now. #BolognaRoma” with the club’s social media team hinting at Roma’s passion in-jokes on various social networks.