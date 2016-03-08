Bologna mock Roma on Twitter
23 September at 18:45After winning their first match of the Serie A campaign against Roma 2-0, Bologna are thoroughly enjoying their success which was also transmitted to the field of social media, in particular, Twitter.
The English account of the club for the capital tweeted the full-time result, with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction in the replies, but one reply stood out, and it was a tweet from their opponents Bologna.
The reply said: “Fair play @ASRomaEN, this commitment to banter even extends to the pitch now. #BolognaRoma” with the club’s social media team hinting at Roma’s passion in-jokes on various social networks.
Fair play @ASRomaEN, this commitment to banter even extends to the pitch now. #BolognaRoma— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) 23 settembre 2018
