Bologna new signing Mitchell Dijks contemplated quitting after "bad" phase
11 June at 16:00Bologna signed Mitchell Dijks from the Dutch club Ajax and the left back contemplated the idea of quitting.
“I really went through a bad period,” Dijks said, “The last few months have been really difficult for me. Before Coach [Marcel] Keizer was sacked I was negotiating for a renewal, but with the arrival of Erik ten Hag everything changed.”
“I thought a lot about what to do, including hiring a personal trainer. I won’t deny that there were evenings when I found myself crying on the couch at home, wondering if I should stop. I have to thank Bologna for giving me this new opportunity.”
