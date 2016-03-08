Bologna signed Mitchell Dijks from the Dutch club Ajax and the left back contemplated the idea of quitting.“I really went through a bad period,” Dijks said, “The last few months have been really difficult for me. Before Coach [Marcel] Keizer was sacked I was negotiating for a renewal, but with the arrival of Erik ten Hag everything changed.”“I thought a lot about what to do, including hiring a personal trainer. I won’t deny that there were evenings when I found myself crying on the couch at home, wondering if I should stop. I have to thank Bologna for giving me this new opportunity.”