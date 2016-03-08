Bologna, Orsolini: 'Mihajlovic? He has a small fever, we didn't speak to him today'
25 September at 23:15Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today before the Rossoblu’s game against Genoa, discussing coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.
"Mihajlovic? We heard from him after the Roma game, but today we didn’t because he wasn't very well, and he had a bit of a fever and he preferred not to talk to us. But we know what he wants, and we know his ideas.”
Mihajlovic is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia after being diagnosed with the illness earlier in the summer, with the coach being forced to miss the club’s last few games due to the effects of the treatment.
Bologna have reassured fans and the players that they are standing by the coach and will support him fully through his recovery.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments