Bologna prepare player exchange to complete signing of Juventus' Orsolini
31 May at 22:00Bologna, as has been reported in the past week, are close to signing Juventus' Riccardo Orsolini; who spent the last six months on loan with the club, who would like to redeem him permanently. However, the buy-out clause that Bologna must meet stands at €15m.
Bologna are ready to offer Juventus a player plus cash exchange for Orsolini; with 19-year-old youngster Michael Kingsley potentially included in the deal. Kingsley spent the last season on loan with Pescara in Serie B.
