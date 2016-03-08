Bologna prepare player exchange to complete signing of Juventus' Orsolini

31 May at 22:00
Bologna, as has been reported in the past week, are close to signing Juventus' Riccardo Orsolini; who spent the last six months on loan with the club, who would like to redeem him permanently. However, the buy-out clause that Bologna must meet stands at €15m.

Bologna are ready to offer Juventus a player plus cash exchange for Orsolini; with 19-year-old youngster Michael Kingsley potentially included in the deal. Kingsley spent the last season on loan with Pescara in Serie B.


