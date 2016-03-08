Bologna, request to authorities to shut down Facebook page ridiculing coach Mihajlovic
24 September at 20:15Bologna have reported a Facebook page to the authorities because the page is dedicated to making fun of head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic for his illness, according to Bologna’s edition of Corriere.it via Calciomercato.com.
The Facebook page, with 45 thousand followers, have previously ridiculed others, such as Fiorentina’s former captain Davide Astori, Fabrizio Frizzi, Gaetano Scirea and the sick son of Bernardo Corradi.
The club has taken steps with the Postal Police to obtain measures against the admins of the page, hoping to take it down as soon as possible.
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this summer in July and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the illness, with the coach forced to missed Bologna’s 4-3 victory over Brescia as well as Bologna’s 2-1 loss to Roma due to the treatment schedule.
The former Lazio and Sampdoria player has the full support of the board of Bologna, with the coach continuing to manage the team despite his illness.
Apollo Heyes
