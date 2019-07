Bologna's Copa America star offered to Roma, Milan and Napoli

Erick Pulgar has had a phenomenal 2019. Under Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Chilean midfielder was instrumental to the side's push for Serie A survival, the club eventually finishing comfortably away from the relegation zone. Now, during Copa America with Chile, Pulgar has once again been a protagonist, helping the side reach the semi-finals, just a year after the nation's disappointing absence from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.Pulgar has a contract with Bologna currently expiring in 2022 but, in January, Pulgar's agent Fernande Felicevich managed to help insert a 12 million euro release clause into it; one which is attracting the interest of a number of clubs from around Europe - including Arsenal, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.Bologna are preparing to renew his contract, however, in an attempt to eliminate the release clause and to secure a more long term contract for the player at the club. However, a number of clubs are already chasing the Chilean and Sevilla are also preparing to make an imminent offer for the midfielder.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.