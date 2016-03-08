Bologna’s Sansone excited with prospect of playing alongside Ibrahimovic
18 November at 11:25Italian Serie A outfit Bologna’s striker Nicola Sansone has revealed excitement about the prospect of playing alongside veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Ibrahimovic has been linked at least with three clubs in Italy—AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna—in the recent past which he can join once he will become a free agent after his contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will expire on December 31 next month.
Sansone, while talking to Il Resto del Carlino as cited by Calciomercato.com, has heaped praise on the 38-year-old and believes the arrival of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker will be beneficial for all the members of the squad who will have the chance to learn a lot.
“Ibrahimovic? I honestly believe Ibra is a phenomenon,” he said. “Our president certainly can afford him, but I don't know if he wants him. But if he comes here, he will actually grow all the players who will be able to learn a lot just by training alongside Ibra.”
While talking about his possible future with Bologna, the 28-year-old suggested that he is looking forward to honour his contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and also hinted that he will be more interested in moving to MLS than China in the later stages of his career.
"I have another 4 years of contract with Bologna,” he added. “I'm fine here and I don't think of anything else. The future? I am more attracted by MLS than China. But I'll think about it when the time comes.”
