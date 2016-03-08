Bologna, Sabatini: 'Ibrahimovic isn't joining us but it wasn't a question of money'

Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini has confirmed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t be joining the club in January, during a visit to the Bologna FC Museum today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words."Ibrahimovic will not come to Bologna. With him we lived only a beautiful dream. He has made other professional choices that are more than legitimate from his point of view.”Sabatini then continued, touching on the reasons why he won’t join the club, detailing that money wasn’t the issue."Bologna never had a specific role, we were at the window and nothing more. Everything was born for the personal relationship that binds Ibra to Mihajlovic. I would like to underline that it was not a matter of money. If it had been an economic matter, our owner Saputo would have willingly sat at the negotiating table with a very competitive spirit.”The Rossoblu were linked with Ibrahimovic, ever since he announced his intention to leave the MLS following his contract’s expiry with LA Galaxy. Whilst initial reports suggested that the 38-year-old Swedish striker was keen to join Bologna to help out his friend, Sinisa Mihajlovic, it appears that offers from AC Milan and Napoli have tempted him to join a club for professional reasons rather than personal ones.Bologna are currently 12th in the league after 15 games, following on from a slightly slow start to the season. Despite Mihajlovic’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the Rossoblu have stuck by him and supported him.Apollo Heyes