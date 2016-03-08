Bologna set to miss out on Everton’s Kean
11 December at 17:20Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are likely to suffer another blow in the transfer market as they are set to miss out on the signature of English Premier League outfit Everton’s out-of-favour striker Moise Kean in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu have been in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the recent past.
However, the former Sweden international is now looking set to join Serie A giants AC Milan in the upcoming transfer window.
As per the latest report, Bologna’s hierarchy were eyeing a move for Kean—who has not been able to adjust to life in the Premier League since his summer move from Juventus—in the mid-season transfer window after missing out on Ibrahimovic.
However, it is now becoming increasingly clear that the Italy international is now edging closer to a move to AS Roma to become the backup of Edin Dzeko in place of Nikola Kalinić who is set to depart in January.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments