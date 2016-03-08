Bologna star being considered for Italy call-up

Bologna star Riccardo Orsolini is reportedly being considered to be called up to the Italian national side by Roberto Mancini.



A product of the Ascoli youth academy, Orsolini joined Juventus in 2017. After loan spells at Atalanta and Bologna, he joined the latter earlier this summer. He scored for the club in their sensational 4-3 win over Brescia this past weekend.



Resto del Carlino states that the former bianconeri is being considered as being part of the Azzurri side. Mancini feels that Orsolini could feature at some point in the upcoming games against Greece and Lichtenstein. The former Inter and Man City boss really likes him and has been following his growth under Sinisa Mihajlovic.