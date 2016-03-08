Bologna uncertain about Destro’s contract extension

10 September at 14:39
Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are uncertain whether to give Mattia Destro a contract extension or not, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Rossoblu, however, his future is no way near to be sorted out.

As per the latest report, Bologna are hoping that the former AS Roma striker will regain his form before January so they can offer him a new contract.

Destro has joined Bologna in 2015 and till now has scored 29 goals in 100 league appearances for the club.

