Bologna vs. Juventus: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

Match facts

1. Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A matches against Bologna (D1), scoring 23 goals in the process (2.1 on average)

2. Bologna's last home win against Juventus in Serie A dates back to November 1998 (3-0): since then 10 wins for the Bianconeri and five draws.

3. Juventus could become the first side in Serie A history to win at least 22 of their first 25 games of a season.

4. Bologna (8) have scored the fewest goals in the second half of Serie A games this season, whilst Juventus has conceded the fewest (8).

5. Cristiano Ronaldo has both scored and provided an assist in his last three games in Serie A - in the last 15 years, no player has scored and assisted in four consecutive top-flight matches.

In just under an hour's time, Bologna will host the league leaders Juventus in an attempt to create what would be a real upset. However, the guests will have no intentions of letting this happen. Check out our live coverage of the game down below.