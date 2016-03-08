Bologna vs. Juventus: Confirmed line-ups and live updates
24 February at 14:15In just under an hour's time, Bologna will host the league leaders Juventus in an attempt to create what would be a real upset. However, the guests will have no intentions of letting this happen. Check out our live coverage of the game down below.
Match facts
1. Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A matches against Bologna (D1), scoring 23 goals in the process (2.1 on average)
2. Bologna's last home win against Juventus in Serie A dates back to November 1998 (3-0): since then 10 wins for the Bianconeri and five draws.
3. Juventus could become the first side in Serie A history to win at least 22 of their first 25 games of a season.
4. Bologna (8) have scored the fewest goals in the second half of Serie A games this season, whilst Juventus has conceded the fewest (8).
5. Cristiano Ronaldo has both scored and provided an assist in his last three games in Serie A - in the last 15 years, no player has scored and assisted in four consecutive top-flight matches.
Go to comments