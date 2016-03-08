Bologna vs. Juventus: Official line-ups

bentancur, juventus, urlo, gioia, cancelo, spalle, dybala, sorriso, 2018/19
24 February at 14:30
At 15:00, Juventus will face Bologna away from home, looking to make Serie A history. In fact, the Bianconeri could become the first side to win at least 22 of their first 25 games of a season. Down below are the official line-ups. 
 
Bologna (4-3-3): Skorupski; Mbaye, Larangeira, Helander, Dijks; Poli, Pulgar, Soriano; Edera, Santander, Sansone. 
 
Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Matuidi; Cancelo, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.