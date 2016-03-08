Bologna vs. Juventus: Official line-ups

Bologna (4-3-3): Skorupski; Mbaye, Larangeira, Helander, Dijks; Poli, Pulgar, Soriano; Edera, Santander, Sansone.

Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Matuidi; Cancelo, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

At 15:00, Juventus will face Bologna away from home, looking to make Serie A history. In fact, the Bianconeri could become the first side to win at least 22 of their first 25 games of a season. Down below are the official line-ups.