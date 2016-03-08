Bonaventura, dream of continuing with Milan
29 November at 13:30Giacomo Bonaventura scored a screamer against league rivals Napoli on the last weekend and showed why he is so highly-rated by everyone at the club.
The celebration after the goal was also signs of frustration the 30-year-old had during all those months where he could not contribute in the team’s cause because of multiple injuries.
Bonaventura’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2020 but he has made his intentions clear of staying at the club beyond the summer and is willing to compromise on the salary demands as well.
Now, the ball is in the court of Milan’s hierarchy who value the Italy international but have not made a final decision regarding whether to give a contract extension to the former Atalanta player or not.
Mino Raiola is the agent of the player who has been involved in discussions with the hierarchy of the Milan-based club in the recent past, mostly regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s potential arrival and regarding the future of young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
However, it is believed that Milan’s representative will bring up the top of Bonaventura’s extension and contractual terms in the next meeting with Raiola.
For now, the player's hope is clearly to see the end of uncertainty regarding his future as soon as possible.
