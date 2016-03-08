Bonaventura makes decision on his future with AC Milan

The midfielder is what AC Milan have missed, as he provides the necessary experience and guidance to lead this team forward. This became evident in the game against Napoli, as his presence seemingly made the whole team better.

Bonaventura's contract with the Rossoneri will expire next summer, meaning he could leave for free. However, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the 30-year-old has clear intentions about his future.

In fact, he wants to renew with Milan, ready to sit down with his agent and the management to pen a new agreement. It remains to be seen when this will happen, all we can do is wait and see.

Jack Bonaventura is back. Having recovered from the injury that stopped him at the start of the season, the Italian played from start against Napoli this past weekend. He proved his worth to the Rossoneri straight away by scoring a wonderful equaliser in the 1-1 draw.