Bonaventura: "My contract? my agent will take care of it"

Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura talked to Sky Sports after the draw with Napoli: "I am very happy, I wanted to play a great game. We were aggressive, we managed to limit a strong team like Napoli.



Pioli? The coach has done an important job, tactical and physical. The performances are solid, as a team, we have to take this path from here on in. Last year we almost went to the Champions League, then a lot changed and always starting over is not easy



My contract? Let's see, it expires in June, my agent will take care of it".



@MaaxiAngelo