Bonaventura's renewal becomes complicated: he could leave AC Milan
20 January at 14:20
The return of Giacomo Bonaventura looked promising at the start, as the midfielder scored two goals in his first three games. The quality flashes and goals had brought serenity after two difficult years characterized by serious injuries. Jack's flourishing, however, has stopped.
In recent weeks, the performances of the midfielder haven't exactly improved. In fact, it has been the exact opposite. Yesterday, he played from start due to Calhanoglu's injury, but just like the SPAL clash last week he was disappointing.
Ante Rebic came on in the second half to replace the former Atalanta man, and he ended up winning the Rossoneri the game. Therefore, Bonaventura's situation at Milan becomes complicated, also because Calhanoglu is usually ahead of him as well.
Bonaventura's contract will expire in June and his future is yet to be decided. Boban and Maldini's goal was to test his condition and, after the first positive responses, doubts are now beginning to emerge.
Furthermore, at the end of the January market, in ten days, Jack will be free to sign a pre-agreement with other teams for the next season. Time is running out, Bonaventura will have to improve to stay.
