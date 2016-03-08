Bonaventura's role at AC Milan with Pioli

The midfielder made his comeback under the management of Giampaolo, but will now have to continue his path back to the top under a new boss. However, in the bigger picture, this shouldn't matter too much to 'Jack', as he is also known.

Against Genoa, he put in a very good performance, helping his side to secure the three points. Therefore, even though he hasn't fully recovered yet, he will be a very important player for Pioli. Not just because of his experience and age, but also because of his versatility on the pitch.





Bonaventura can be used in multiple positions, which Pioli should exploit during his first games as manager of the Rossoneri. In the end, it's all about finding the right position, though it's safe to say that the experience and knowledge he will bring to the starting eleven is needed at this stage.

Giacomo Bonaventura is on his way back. After making his return from the serious knee injury, the experienced midfielder is now ready to take on an important role as one of the leaders in Stefano Pioli's team, as the young players are in need of guidance.