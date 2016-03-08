Bonaventura set for AC Milan farewell: the scenario
15 February at 17:00Giacomo Bonaventura and AC Milan are far away at the moment. The midfielder's contract at the San Siro expires this summer and as things currently stand, it seems much more likely to see the former Atalanta man leave the Rossoneri after 6 six years at the club.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the negotiations for the 30-year-old are very complicated. It all seemed somewhat different initially after Bonaventura scored two important goals upon his return but afterwards his performances dropped, also showing evident difficulties in finding his ideal physical form.
Moreover, it seems that the management of the club is currently divided on the subject of the contract extension. In the meantime, Roma have inquired about Bonaventura and it would be a welcome destination for the player. His priority is Milan but he will not be able to wait forever.
Also because the more time passes, the more it means that the club has practically made its decision. And Bonaventura, after a difficult year, feels that he can still give a lot, whether it's at Milan or not.
