Bonaventura the favourite to replace Calhanoglu for Milan-Napoli

According to Sky Italia, Bonaventura is the favourite to replace the Turk on the left-wing. Biglia, meanwhile, is expected to replace the Algerian in the holding midfield role.

Tomorrow evening, AC Milan will take on Napoli at the San Siro, looking to build on their positive display against Juventus. However, it will be a tough game for Pioli's men, who will have to do without the suspended Bennacer and Calhanoglu.