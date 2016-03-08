Bonaventura: 'This is the best Milan side I have played for'
07 October at 18:50After the victory against Chievo, Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura spoke to Milan TV about the match and his scoring ability under Gennaro Gattuso.
"Gattuso is the coach with whom I score most. Since he arrived he has given me so much. Scoring is not my priority, the coach asks me to make a complete performance in all phases and I'm lucky that my teammates put me in a position to score," he told the Rossoneri official TV channel.
"To arrive into the international break with a victory is positive. It gives us the conviction that the work we do is right. Now we can rest a bit, go to the national team and then report back at the club.
"The general conditions have improved at Milan, with quality players arriving. The level of the team has increased a lot. The team, in the last year and a half, is doing very well but still has room for improvement. It is the best Milan side I have played for.
"Clean sheet in the derby? We are hoping for it. Today we conceded a great goal from Pellissier but otherwise, we did not give anything. We are working with the right concepts and will improve in this," Bonaventura concluded.
