Bonaventura urges AC Milan to win silverware

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura spoke to AC Milan’s official website ahead of the Italian Super Cup final: "In fact, we were a bit worried because of the difference in climate and time zone. All of which were to be assimilated in just a few hours before the match. Amongst us, we wondered if we would be able to adequately adapt but everything went well once we arrived in Doha".



LAST TROPHY - “We played well during that period, we had our playing strategies, we had prepared the game well. Actually, we did not just win the trophy, truth be told, we also managed to play very well as per performance level. About my goal? I had studied and understood Suso's playing style right from when he was regularly fielded and I understood his movements. During that season, I did not just score in Doha thanks to his assist but also in other circumstances".



TIME TO WIN - "I was tense but not that much. I knew where and how I wanted to shoot. I aimed for the corner post, played in a powerful ball and it went as planned. I admit: I would not have believed it if someone had told me we would win the game. Truth be told, I felt a great sense of joy after the penalty kick taken by Pasalic. It was a beautiful party, I then stopped in Doha for the holidays and ideally continued to celebrate. Such victories are rewarding after many sacrifices and so much effort in training. Jeddah? It is time to try and win a trophy. We need to take advantage of this game because winning is in AC Milan's DNA. We should aspire to win a trophy every year".

