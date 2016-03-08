Bonaventura vital for AC Milan

Jack Bonaventura is once again proving to be a vital player for AC Milan. The Rossoneri’s no.5 scored the opener at the San Paolo yesterday night and his performance confirmed that Rino Gattuso can’t do without him in the middle of the park.



Bonaventura scored a stunned and tried to create troubles to Napoli. He tried to be unpredictable but most of times his team-mates did not do the same.



Bonaventura was a very hot name during the summer transfer window but the Italian midfielder didn’t leave AC Milan and is once again to drag the Rossoneri out of troubles.

