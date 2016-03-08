Bonaventura wishes to extend contract, Milan’s stance and situation
14 December at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has just returned from a lengthy injury layoff and has impressed everyone in a very short span of time.
The 30-year-old has now scored two goals in last three matches for the Milan-based who has not suffered the defeat in matches where veteran midfielder has started.
However, things can turn ugly in the Bonaventura-Milan affair as the player is currently in the final year of his contract with the club.
Calciomercato.com has learnt that the player is eager to extend his stay at the San Siro but is only willing to wait for an offer for a new contract till February.
The reason is that the former Atalanta midfielder wants to give himself a chance to find a new club if a contract extension with the Rossoneri will not be agreed.
On the other hand, Milan’s hierarchy are extremely impressed after seeing the return of the Italy international and are now ready to offer the central midfielder a new contract after being satisfied with the player’s fitness.
However, it is believed that the club’s hierarchy are not thinking about making a move till January as they are more focused towards signing new players in the mid-season transfer window.
In all of this, the role of player’s agent Mino Raiola cannot be ignored as he has come up with demands in the past which are not deemed unjustified by the Milan-based club.
Angelo Taglieri
