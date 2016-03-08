Boniek: 'Piatek a mixture of instinct, concentration, speed and strength’

20 February at 18:45
Polish FA President: Piatek a mixture of ‘instinct, concentration, speed and strength’ Zibì Boniek, president of the Polish Football Association, discussed Krzysztof Piatek, A.C. Milan striker, in Przegląd Sportowy.

"He has acquired what is most important for a striker, that is, the speed of execution. He instantly reloads the pistol and pulls the trigger. Speed is one of the most difficult elements to improve,” said Boinek. “Much depends on the hard work, but also on the genetics. He has a good reaction time. It works in the blink of an eye, does not reflect, does not analyze, but makes the right decisions.

“This is what it must be, which is a fraction of a second faster than its opponent. The last two goals with Atalanta were a mixture of instinct, concentration, speed and strength. The first goal of Bergamo? With this shot, he showed the murderous instinct, which he always had. Also the head was fantastic: a show of strength, flexibility, timing, reflexes, coordination. Surrounded by so many opponents it was very difficult”. Piatek signed from Genoa in January for 35 million euro and has a total of 17 goal this season.

