Boniek: 'Piatek is extraordinary'

Krzysztof Piątek has started off his AC Milan career in great fashion, attracting the interest of many football personas worldwide. One great admirer from his own country is Zbigniew Boniek, former Juventus and Roma man, who had words of praise towards the striker in an interview with Radio Deejay.



"He's smart, extraordinary. He has so much quality, technique, tactical intelligence. He is good with the head and feet, he plays well in the penalty area but still has a lot to improve. He's been in Italy for a while and is facing another climate, another life. I see him more concentrated. I'm happy for him and for our players," he said.