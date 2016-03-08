Boniek: 'Piatek is extraordinary'

24 February at 09:45
Krzysztof Piątek has started off his AC Milan career in great fashion, attracting the interest of many football personas worldwide. One great admirer from his own country is Zbigniew Boniek, former Juventus and Roma man, who had words of praise towards the striker in an interview with Radio Deejay.

"He's smart, extraordinary. He has so much quality, technique, tactical intelligence. He is good with the head and feet, he plays well in the penalty area but still has a lot to improve. He's been in Italy for a while and is facing another climate, another life. I see him more concentrated. I'm happy for him and for our players," he said.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.