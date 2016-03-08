Boniek: ‘Why should Piatek think about Barcelona or Real Madrid?
07 February at 14:05Former Roma and Juventus striker Zibì Boniek spoke about his compatriot Krzysztof Piatek who has had a stunning impact in Milan with three goals scored in his first three appearances with the club. “I still believe this is not the best he can do”, Boniek said.
“In one year he will be stronger than he is today. AC Milan are not at their best too but they are one of the best 10 clubs in the world for marketing and tradition. They need to build a good team now”, Boniek told Sky Sport.
“I don’t think a player must always think about the next step of his career. He is very happy to be at AC Milan, why shouldn’t he just stay at the club without thinking of any other club like Barcelona or Real Madrid?”
Piatek scored twice in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals against Napoli allowing AC Milan to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Last weekend, the Polish striker did also score a goal against Roma which was not enough for the Rossoneri to take all the three points home.
Go to comments