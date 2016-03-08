Bonucci admits Real Madrid interest and reveals why he was not happy about CR7's arrival

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke in an interview to AS about the upcoming Champions League matchup against Atletico Madrid, his summer move from Milan back to Juventus and other things.



"Atletico Madrid is a complicated team to face. Simeone does not give up a centimetre but our goal is to reach the final and to do what we have to to overcome this obstacle. We will try to score at least one goal in Madrid, it would be fundamental," he said.



"If the best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, arrives, it means that your level has grown. Our goal is to win the Champions League, we cannot and must not hide.



"When he arrived I was not very happy because I was still an opponent (laughs). But it's really nice for Italian football. If you sign the best, it means that our league has again become attractive.



"I appreciate his consistency and simplicity. Since his arrival he was immediately available, always has a word of support for each teammate. Every day, before and after workouts, you can find him at the gym. He is a machine, he never stops and you can only admire it.



"Dybala? Honestly, I see him more mature. He does not suffer from scoring few goals, he works for the team and this is important. He is still young and will give us a lot in the final phase of the season.



"My return to Juventus? I knew this decision would cause controversy but I know myself. I know how to respond in the field. How did my son Lorenzo react? He's happy because dad came home, last year I was almost always in Milano and he could not see me. It was one of the reasons why I came back.



"Real Madrid's interest? Yes, it's true, Real Madrid were interested in my. It was an honour and pleasure for me, it means that I have worked well in these years. But the call from Juventus and the desire to return home was fundamental, I decided that the Bianconeri colours fit me better.