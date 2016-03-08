Bonucci and Chiellini towards the absolute record of Serie A titles: the numbers

Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci entered the restricted club of players who have won eight Serie A titles yesterday.



The first two won all of them at Juventus, while Bonucci can count Inter's 2006 title when he was a part of the Nerazzurri squad as a very young player. With them, there are also Giuseppe Furino, Giovanni Ferrari and Virginio Rosetta, all of which played for the Bianconeri.



While Barzagli has already announced that he will end his football career at the end of the ongoing season, Chiellini and Bonucci can continue the race towards the absolute record of championships won. Above them, there is still Gianluigi Buffon with 9 league titles during his time in Turin.