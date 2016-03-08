Bonucci apologizes with Juventus fans – video

Leonardo Bonucci made return to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday but the welcome of Juventus fans was not a warm one at all. Fans of the Curva Sud, in fact, booed the former AC Milan defender while the rest of the stadium tried to cover criticism with some applauds and chants to cheer the experienced defender.



A video taken on Saturday night at the Allianz Stadium shows how Bonucci apologized to Juventus’ fans in the Curva Sud at the end of the Lazio clash.



Watch the video below:

