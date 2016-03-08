Upon arriving, a fan shouted 'rinse your mouth', referring to his celebration, which he used against Juventus for Milan. Several other fans booed Bonucci, while another shouted 'We are here for Ronaldo! And where is Ronaldo?'

Bonucci joins Juventus in a swap deal with Caldara, who thus has been transferred in the other direction.

Juventus, Bonucci arriva alla Continassa: ad attenderlo pochi tifosi, qualche timido fischio e uno "sciacquati la bocca" pic.twitter.com/ooudiEHG6Z — Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) 2 augusti 2018