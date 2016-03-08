Juventus manager, Allegri, has according to Fabrizio Romano endorsed the operation to bring back Bonucci to the Bianconeri, however, there are still a few matters that need to be resolved.

Multiple reports claim that Milan have set Caldara as a necessity in return of Bonucci, otherwise they are willing to drop the negotiations completely. Juventus, on the other hand, offered Benatia in return, which Milan rejected.

Negotiations continue, though, and it seems that Juventus could be willing to let Caldara go, especially if Milan decide to go for Higuain as well.

Croatian winger Marko Pjaca was also proposed by Juventus; a player which Milan are interested in, since they need a winger. Leonardo is, therefore, evaluating the deal although reports claim that Pjaca could go to Milan in a separate deal, possibly on loan with obligation or option to buy.

In terms of the Bonucci-Caldara swap deal, the clubs are yet to agree on the value of both players, with Milan wanting a straight swap.

As Bonucci has expressed a desire to leave AC Milan, the Rossoneri's sporting director Leonardo has started negotiations with Juventus.