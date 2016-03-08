Leonardo Bonucci is the captain of Juventus in today’s Serie A clash against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium.The Italian defender made return to the club last summer after one year spent at AC Milan but most of Juventus fans weren’t happy with Bonucci’s decision to return at the Allianz Stadium after his betrayal.Bonucci had a tough start to the season with the Curva Sud that repeatedly booed their own defenders during the first home games of this campaign.The peace between the 30-year-old and the Ultras of the Old Lady was made last month when the defender scored a late goal to secure Juventus’ 3-1 against Napoli. Boos of fans turned into applauds in that occasion and today Bonucci is wearing the captain armband again.The former AC Milan defender had never captained Juventus before today’s as Paulo Dybala came after Giorgio Chiellini in Allegri’s picking order.Today both Chiellini and Dybala starts from the bench while fans of the Curva Sud have been banned for one game for their racists chats against Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the last home game played by Juventus.