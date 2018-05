I will try to be an example for the Italians and the young people at the beginning of this new adventure, as I have done and will continue to do at Milan.

"It's strange when Gigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi aren't around anymore, I used to joke with them a lot. Balotelli? He's a different man compared to the past, he more mature."

Bonucci spoke to the press along with Mancini on the eve of Italy's friendly with Saudi Arabia, revealing how it feels to be the captain of the team."To be the captain of the national team is heavy, but it's a weight that I carry with joy and honour, it's the dream of many children.