Bonucci confirms he will stay at AC Milan
27 May at 22:05Bonucci spoke to the press along with Mancini on the eve of Italy's friendly with Saudi Arabia, revealing how it feels to be the captain of the team.
"To be the captain of the national team is heavy, but it's a weight that I carry with joy and honour, it's the dream of many children. I will try to be an example for the Italians and the young people at the beginning of this new adventure, as I have done and will continue to do at Milan.
"It's strange when Gigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi aren't around anymore, I used to joke with them a lot. Balotelli? He's a different man compared to the past, he more mature."
L’entusiasmo non ci manca.— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) 25 maj 2018
Iniziamo da qui. #LB19 #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/qzAMQ4a6lh
