Bonucci dedicates goal to wife and daughter Matilda

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has dedicated his goal against Frosinone to his daughter Matilda.



Bonucci was the second goalscorer of the game, after Paulo Dybala scored the opener. Cristiano Ronaldo got the bianconeri's 3rd to cap off a convincing win to go 14 points clear at the top of the league.



Bonucci was talking to Sky Sports and he dedicated his goal to his daughter Matilda. He said: "Matilda gave a further ray of light to our family, the celebration goes to her, to my wife who is a great woman.The dedication goes to those who have been close to me during these intense two years."



