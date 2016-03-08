Bonucci defends De Ligt: 'He will be the best in the world!'

Leonardo Bonucci has spoken to Tuttosport about Matthijs de Ligt's performance so far in Bianconeri, explaining why he has not made a star impact already.



'​De Ligt is destined for success but he is struggling like we all did. He should be left alone; he has the qualities to become, if not the best, one of the best defenders in the world. He made mistakes, as in the past I did it and as more generally did anyone: it is inevitable. Wearing this shirt will put pressure on you and he is doing it at only 20 years, finding himself defending zonally after having man-marked until last season in Holland. It's only a matter of time, even against Lokomotiv Moscow he played a very good game. He is simply human too. But, with experience, he will become the strongest defender in the world.'