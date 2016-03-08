Bonucci: ‘Good luck to Higuain, Liverpool among UCL favourites, CR7 surprised me for one reason’

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Sky Sport about his second-spell in Turin: “I am more mature now, I know what I am doing and I am less instinctive. I’ve experienced things in life that made me grow, I am a better man now, for sure a different one”.



“At AC Milan there wasn’t the real Bonucci. The past can teach a lot and can help to become a better person. I wish Piatek all the best at AC Milan. The same goes for Gattuso and the fans. I have good memories of the club. Higuain is a friend of mine. I’ve recently had dinner with him and I wish him all the best. He was ok when we met. I hope he will show the great person and great striker that he is”.



CHAMPIONS – “It’s going to be a balanced clash with Atletico. They have a great manager and top playes like Griezmann, Saul and Diego Costa. They always fight for La Liga and the Champions League. I think there are four favourites: Barcelona, City, Juventus and Liverpool. Teams with an identity. The Champions League can be very surprising. Look at Liverpool, they were underdogs last season and they reached the final”.



RONALDO – “He surprised me because he is so much consistent. Everything he does is great. We try to give motivations to each other with shots on target or with runs. His behaviour is helping the whole team to make a step forward on and off the pitch”.

