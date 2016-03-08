Bonucci: 'I want to coach Juventus in the future'
10 October at 11:45After spending last season at Milan, Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus ahead of the current campaign and has now also expressed the willingness to become the Bianconeri coach in the future in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.
"My dream is to become an important coach of a great team, possibly Juventus, which is why I am observing and putting aside all the secrets of the various coaches I met in my career," he said.
"It is something I have been thinking about for several years, to continue in football like this, maybe even in my Juventus.
"Allegri? He is an intelligent man and this allows him to know how to manage a dressing room as important as Juventus'. He was lucky enough to gain experience in Milan, where there were players of a certain thickness.
"Our past conflict? Yes, there are times when there is tension in football. Stress, important games. It happens to have discussions, even lit ones. But intelligent and mature people then shake hands and look forward together towards the same goal.
"To leave Juventus was a difficult choice, taken in a moment of anger. This experience has taught me that in moments of anger instinct can make us do the wrong things, or at least not those that we would have done with a clear mind.
"Together with President Agnelli and my agent I was lucky enough to be able to make this return happen and I realized that it was the only thing I really wanted. Juventus is a family.
"In Juve there is seriousness, and there is a mentality with which one points all towards the same goal. I think this is the great secret of the club that has entered history. It wins and will continue to win," Bonucci concluded.
