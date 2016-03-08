Bonucci: 'I would have preferred to lose today and beat Ajax'
17 March at 17:10Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has said that he would have preferred to lose to Genoa and then beat Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.
Juve fell to their first league defeat of this season against Genoa earlier today, as goals from Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev handed them their first taste of league defeat.
Bonucci was talking to Sky Sports at the end of the game and said that he would swap today's loss with a win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.
He said: "To a certain extent, losing is never good. But if it had to happen, better today than in other circumstances. The team has struggled to regenerate energy after having so many expenses to go through in the Champions League. it is an accident that should give us pause , but comes before the break and give us a chance to reflect.
"We are making the stuff of legend. We lost the first game after 29 days and there can be, now we focus on the games that will come after the break to win the championship and prepare for the Amsterdam challenge. I would have signed to win on Tuesday and lose today."
