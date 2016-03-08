Bonucci, 'Me at Harvard...'

02 May at 22:15
The Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke about various topics while on TV, as a guest on the show "A racconta begins Tu", hosted by Raffaella Carrà and broadcast on Rai Tre.
 
 
 
ON MOURINHO AND HARVARD'S PHRASE - "Me at Harvard? Yes, to bring books to those who study ...".
 
ON MILAN - "Every journey ends with a return home"
 
ON THE NATIONAL - "I'm a bit of a wiggler. Then Chiellini had abandoned me ... We created a group that knows how to have fun but that knows how to work in the right times, a mix of young and experts. There is the joy of playing football ".
 
ON THE LONG BALLS - "I have to thank them as a child they made me play as a midfielder. I don't have the feet of Pirlo, but I managed to exploit some quality. I like to play football from behind, I'm the first to start the action and I have so many responsibilities. If they make a counter-attack? I have to run back ... It's a risk sometimes calculated, sometimes not ".
 
ON TRAINING - "If some days I don't want to? No, never. Maybe some days you don't want to run, but to train never".
 
TURIN - "Very well, it is a city on a human scale. We are lucky, we do the job in a beautiful city. We can go out without problems, even with children. Maybe with Cristiano it's a bit more populated, but we can enjoy a bit of freedom. Especially the downtown area is very beautiful, we are fine ".
 
 
 

