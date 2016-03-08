Bonucci on Ajax: 'They knocked out Real Madrid, its enough to describe them'
15 March at 16:15Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has said that the fact that Ajax knocked out Real Madrid should be enough to explain the side they are.
The bianconeri were drawn with Ajax during the UEFA Champions League quarter final draw earlier today. Manchester United will face Barcelona, as Manchester City will lock horns with English rivals Tottenham. Liverpool will play Porto.
Bonucci was talking to Sky Sports and he was asked to comment on Ajax and what to expected of them, the Italian spoke highly of the Dutch side.
He said: "We knew it at the end of training, just back in the locker room. A draw that puts us in front of a fit, full of talent, dynamic team.
"They threw out Real: enough to describe it. Ready to play these races with humility and with awareness: after these eighth finals we can live two great evenings."
The first leg takes place in Amsterdam, with the second leg to be played in Turin.
