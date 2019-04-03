Bonucci on his comments about Kean: 'My words have been misunderstood'
Bonucci called Kean's celebration against Cagliari as a 50-50 affair, saying that he should not have celebrated that way despite racist chants against the young striker. The Old Lady star has been criticized for also pushing away Kean after he had celebrated.
Bonucci though has now defended his comments, saying that they were misunderstood.
Dopo 24 ore desidero chiarire il mio pensiero. Ieri sera ho parlato alla fine della partita e mi sono espresso in modo evidentemente troppo sbrigativo, che è stato male interpretato su un argomento per il quale non basterebbero ore e per il quale si lotta da anni. Condanno ogni forma di razzismo e discriminazione. Certi atteggiamenti sono sempre ingiustificabili e su questo non ci possono essere fraintendimenti. // After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts. Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.
He posted a message on Instagram. It said: “Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.
“Hours and years wouldn’t be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.”
Bonucci’s comments yesterday caused outrage among the football world with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Demba Ba and Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter account.
